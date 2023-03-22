U.S. Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides has come under intense scrutiny for dictating to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on how to run his government, and in particular, his — and the Biden administration’s — open contempt for the proposal to reform Israel’s left-leaning judiciary.

Nides told Netanyahu to “pump the brakes” on the judicial reform, which has sparked a wave of protests in the country, and accused the Israeli premier of having a “backyard on fire.”

After being told by a government minister to “mind his own business,” Nides snapped back: “I really think that most Israelis do not want America to stay out of their business.”

Nides was likely referring only to his “friends from Israel’s elite,” according to director of the D.C.-based Hudson Institute’s Center for Peace and Security in the Middle East Michael Doran, who are “openly gleeful to see the United States support them against their domestic political foes.”

As reported by Breitbart, Nides also proudly declared last month that he spends “60% of my time trying to help the Palestinian people” – an unusual remark from a diplomat purporting to serve as the U.S. envoy to Israel.

He also drew a moral equivalency between Palestinian terrorism and the IDF’s counter-terror operations, and made no differentiation between the accidental death of a Palestinian civilian during an anti-terror raid with dozens of Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists, and the intentional murder of Jewish Israelis in any one of the five terror attacks to take place in Jerusalem in the past three weeks.

Nides has touted the Biden administration’s decision to restore funding to the Palestinians, amounting to some $1 billion so far, which had been cut by former President Donald Trump over the PA’s pay-for-slay program paying monthly stipends to convicted terrorists and their families. Since Biden restored aid, Israeli deaths resulting from terror attacks have increased by 900%.

“Nides’ intervention in domestic Israeli politics has become so open and self-assured that it is impossible to dismiss his behavior as the freelancing of an undisciplined envoy,” Doran writes in Tablet Magazine.

He continues by outlining two distinct crises shaping U.S.-Israel relations: