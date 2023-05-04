Israel security forces on Thursday shot dead three Palestinian terrorists blamed for murdering a British-Israeli woman and her two daughters last month.

Two suspects in the killings were identified as members of terrorist group Hamas while a third man accused of helping them were killed in a joint operation in the West Bank city of Nablus by the army, police and Shin Bet security service, a statement said.

Troops and the terrorists exchanged fire and the three men were killed.

AFP reports Israel security identified the three dead as the “murderers of Leah, Maia and Rina Dee” who died after the April 7 attack on their vehicle near Hamra in the Jordan Valley.

The members of the Dee family were on a holiday drive through northern Samaria to visit the city of Tiberias on the Sea of Galilee when the gunmen ambushed their car, forcing it off the road and then raking it with bullets, as Breitbart News reported.

In a separate statement, the army named the two alleged Hamas operatives as Kassan Katnani and Maed Mitsri, and the alleged accomplice as Ibrahim Hura.

It added troops recovered two M-16 rifles and an AK-47 from the apartment where the terrorists were holed up.