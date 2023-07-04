Report: Palestinians Used Jenin Mosque as Terror Tunnel, Weapons Stockpile

The Israeli military claimed Tuesday that Palestinian terrorists have been using a mosque in Jenin as a base for their operations, fortifying it for battle and installing an underground tunnel and weapons cache at the holy site.

Yesterday, we operated to extract armed gunmen, who were using a Mosque as a cover for terrorist operations. Today, soldiers completed the mission by confiscating the hundreds of different weapons and ammunition, and eliminating the underground pits and shafts used by the… pic.twitter.com/e4EqylgavF — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) July 4, 2023

The Times of Israel reported:

The Israel Defense Forces on Tuesday accused Palestinian gunmen in the West Bank city of Jenin of turning a mosque into a “fortified” hideout, complete with an underground tunnel and a cache of weapons. Israeli forces gained control of the al-Ansari mosque on Monday afternoon, following a shootout with Palestinian gunmen in the area, during the course of a major counterterrorism operation against the Jenin refugee camp. … On the ground floor, troops found two tunnel openings that the army said were connected. Explosives, weapons, and other military equipment were found inside the holes and scattered across the mosque.

Palestinians often accuse Israel of attacking mosques — omitting the fact that terrorists often use the mosques to hide weapons and to muster for attacks against Israeli soldiers and civilians.

As Breitbart News reported, Israel has launched a large counterterror offensive inside Jenin, which is a hotspot for terror groups that target Israel.

On Tuesday, a terrorist wounded at least nine civilians in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv, including a pregnant woman, who lost her unborn child. The terrorist was killed on the scene by an armed civilian. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday that terror attacks would not deter Israeli forces from completing their mission.

