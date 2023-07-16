Jayapal Calls Israel a ‘Racist State’ — Then Claims to Support ‘Two-state Solution’

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), chair of the “Progressive Caucus” in the House, called Israel a “racist state” on Saturday in Chicago — but then said that she supported a “two-state solution” for Israel and the Palestinians.

Jayapal was speaking at the Netroots Nation conference, a gathering of left-wing online activists. She was heckled by anti-Israel demonstrators who waved Palestinian flags. She chose to address them directly:

“I want you to know that we have been fighting to be clear that Israel is a racist state, that the Palestinian people deserve delf-determination and autonomy, that the dream of a two-state solution is slipping away from us,” she said.

She did not explain why a “racist” state, if Israel were such a state, would deserve to exist at all.

Jayapal has a history of extremist anti-Israel rhetoric. In 2018, she accused Israel of “war crimes” after visiting Yad Vashem, Israel’s Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem, prompting then-U.S. Ambassador David Friedman to walk out of a meeting with her. In 2021, she tried to justify rocket attacks by the Palestinian terror group Hamas against Israelis civilians by suggesting that Israel had “prompted” such attacks with its own policies.

Jayapal’s remarks came ahead of a week in which Israel’s ceremonial president, Isaac Herzog, is set to address Congress on Wednesday. Herzog is a former left-wing politician who was elevated to head of state in 2021.

One of Jayapal’s “progressive” colleagues, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), is already boycotting the speech. President Joe Biden has invited Herzog to the White House but has continued to snub Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, despite the fact that Netanyahu was elected late last year, and Biden’s claims to “defend democracy.”

