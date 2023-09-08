A team has uncovered something incredible that lay hidden for more than 2,000 years in Jerusalem, Israel.

An excavation project uncovered steps at a biblical historical site where the Bible says Jesus healed a man who had been blind from the day he was born, Fox News reported Thursday.

The outlet stated:

The Israel Antiquities Authority, the Israel National Parks Authority, and the City of David Foundation early this year announced that the Pool of Siloam, a biblical site cherished by Christians and Jews, will be open to the public for the first time in 2,000 years in the near future.

An image shows the steps underneath a large tent while the team’s tools lay nearby:

Archeologists recently uncovered approximately eight steps that lead down into the pool.

John 9 records Jesus’s meeting with the blind man, whom he told, “While I am in the world, I am the light of the world.”

“After saying this, he spit on the ground, made some mud with the saliva, and put it on the man’s eyes. ‘Go,’ he told him, ‘wash in the Pool of Siloam’ (this word means ‘Sent’). So the man went and washed, and came home seeing,” the verses state.

During an interview with Fox News Digital, Ze’ev Orenstein, the director of International Affairs – City of David Foundation, said the findings are extremely significant:

The ongoing excavations within the City of David — the historic site of Biblical Jerusalem — particularly of the Pool of Siloam and the Pilgrimage Road, serve as one of the greatest affirmations of that heritage and the millennia-old bond Jews and Christians have with Jerusalem.

More photos from June appear to show the excavations as they progressed.

“Fresh photos of the Pool of Siloam excavations,” wrote social media user Luke Chandler, who added, “They have additional steps and pavement where the tourists always go through, but the area behind is a big hole in the ground, still without architecture.”

Fresh photos of the Pool of Siloam excavations. They have additional steps and pavement where the tourists always go… Posted by Luke Chandler on Wednesday, June 7, 2023

“We’ll see what the excavations along the steps continue to turn up in coming weeks,” he concluded.

In 2020, Orenstein said the steps down to the Pool of Siloam were discovered in 2004 when a pipe burst and construction crews and archeologists went to repair it:

The pool was initially built as part of Jerusalem’s water system in the eighth century B.C. when King Hezekiah reigned, the Israeli agencies and the City of David Foundation said.

The Fox News report noted one section of the pool has been fully excavated and accessible to visitors for quite some time.

Rev. Johnnie Moore, president of the Congress of Christian Leaders, said in January, when speaking of the pool, “Theologically, it affirms Scripture, geographically it affirms scripture, and politically it affirms Israel’s unquestionable and unrivaled link to Jerusalem.”

Another exciting event happened recently when Israeli archeologists found a rare cache of Roman swords that are 1,900 years old, Breitbart News reported Wednesday.