Republican leaders offered prayers Saturday amid terrorist attacks on Israel by the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

“America stands with Israel. I strongly condemn the latest Hamas terrorist attacks and support Israel’s right to self defense. My thoughts and prayers are with the innocent Israeli victims and their families,” Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) wrote in a social media post early Saturday.

He was joined by fellow Republicans, including Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), House Majority Leader Steve Scalese (R-LA), Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL), Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron (R), and Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT).

My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Israel. These horrific and violent acts of terrorism should be universally condemned. — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) October 7, 2023

Make no mistake: The United States will always stand with Israel, our greatest ally in the Middle East. They must defend themselves as their citizens are slaughtered by Hamas terrorists. They have our full support and our prayers. 🇺🇸🇱 — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) October 7, 2023

The State of Israel is under attack, and this beautiful and holy land needs the prayers and support of the world during this tumultuous time. May God bless the people of Israel. Follow @TreyYingst for on-the-ground updates. Be safe, Trey! 🇺🇸❤️🇱 https://t.co/huLB20Zofm — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) October 7, 2023

Hamas terrorists have killed a hundred innocent Israeli civilians, wounded hundreds more, and taken dozens of hostages. Israel has a right to defend itself and its people, and my prayers are with the families suffering from these unprovoked attacks.https://t.co/GwSSreYkVO — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) October 7, 2023

According to Breitbart News, Hamas launched the terror attack upon Israel by firing thousand of rockets into Israel and infiltrating its territory by land, air, and sea:

Responding to the surprise attack Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared that the nation is “at war” and the terrorists “will pay a price it has never known before.” Thus far, the attacks in Israel have reportedly left 250 people dead and 1,500 wounded. Hamas claims it has captured Israel Defense Force soldiers and civilians during its assault on Israeli border towns outside Gaza. Israel’s military response–“Operation Sword of Iron”– has led to the deaths of 198 Palestinians and 1,610 people injured.

It is important to note the assault happened on the Jewish holiday of Shemini Atzeret, the final day of the annual High Holy Day cycle.

Former President Donald Trump on Saturday called the assault on Israel a “disgrace,” adding that “Israel has every right to defend itself with overwhelming force.”

“Sadly, American taxpayer dollars helped fund these attacks, which many reports are saying came from the Biden Administration,” he said.

“We brought so much peace to the Middle East through the Abraham Accords, only to see Biden whittle it away at a far more rapid pace than anyone thought possible. Here we go again,” Trump concluded.