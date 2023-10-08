An Egyptian policeman reportedly opened fire on Israeli tourists in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria on Sunday morning, shooting dead two alongside one Egyptian, according to Egypt’s Interior Ministry.

AP reports local outlet Extra News television channel, which has close ties to Egyptian security agencies, quoted an unidentified security official as saying that another person was wounded in the shooting attack, which took place at the Pompey’s Pillar site in Alexandria.

It says the suspected assailant was detained.

Israel’s Zaka rescue service also reported two people shot deasd at the popular tourist destination.

The RT Arabic outlet says two Israelis were killed by an Egyptian policeman, while Walla news says its has received word of one Israeli killed and one wounded.

According to RT Arabic, a security source says a policeman fired his weapon at the Israeli tourist group in the city’s Amoud Al-Sawari area, the Times of Israel confirmed.

Sunday’s attack came after the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas launched an unprecedented terror attack on Israel 24-hours earlier, which has included the firing of thousands of rockets onto the Jewish state and the infiltration of Israeli territory by land, air, and sea.

As Breitbart News reported, thus far the attacks in Israel have reportedly left 300 people dead and nearly 1,600 wounded.

Israel’s military response –“Operation Sword of Iron”– has led to the deaths of 198 Palestinians and 1,864 people injured.

The Islamic terrorist attack occurred on the Jewish holiday of Shemini Atzeret, the final day of the annual High Holy Day cycle.