Appearing Monday on Sky News, Hamas’s Political and International Relations head Basem Naim falsely claimed that the terror group’s deadly terror attack on Israel has not led to any deaths of Israeli civilians.

A transcript is as follows:

MARK AUSTIN: How does murdering hundreds of women and children and massacring young people at a music festival, and kidnapping innocent civilians further the cause of the Palestinians?

BASEM NAIM: I’m really shocked that you, from a well-respected channel, will adopt Israeli propaganda. I think no one can confirm any of this news.

AUSTIN: Are you saying civilians have not been died?

NAIM: We didn’t kill any civilians.

AUSTIN: What about the 260 bodies at the music festival? Do you realize how absurd that sounds?

NAIM: I cannot confirm this Israeli propaganda because we have news and videos showing what Israel is today doing inside Gaza, based on the so-called Hannibal Doctrine to kill thousands of Palestinians including the hostages.

AUSTIN: Israel says more than 700 civilians have been killed, appearing at hospitals and morgues. Israeli military has released pictures of some of the 260 bodies at the music festival. Are you really expecting us to believe you have not killed civilians?

NAIM: We have not killed any civilian. We also need to redefine what it means to say “civilian.” We cannot consider a settler in the occupied West Bank, who is carrying guns and burning the city of Huwara as a civilian. We can’t continue with anyone who is sitting around the borders, working on division to control and besiege 2.3 million in the biggest open prison as a civilian.