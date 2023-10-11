‘Students for Justice in Palestine’ Plans ‘Day of Resistance’; Says Israeli Civilians Legitimate Targets

Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP), an anti-Israel, pro-Palestinian organization, is planning a “National Day of Resistance” on Thursday in support of Hamas terrorists and their attacks on Israeli civilians — whom the group considers legitimate targets.

In a “toolkit” distributed within the group, SJP calls for the destruction of Israel (“dismantling Zionism”), and claims that Israeli “settlers” cannot be considered civilians at all, implying that they are legitimate military targets (regardless of age or gender).

The “toolkit” does not distinguish between a “settler” living in disputed territories such as the West Bank (known to Israelis as Judea and Samaria), and ordinary Israelis living in the internationally recognized boundaries of Israel (a “violent settler state”).

The “toolkit” also includes suggested graphics to use in promoting protests around the country. These include a graphic showing a Hamas terrorist descending on a paraglider — one of the methods used on Saturday to invade Israel and commit mass murder.

That graphic has been adopted by SJP chapters nationwide, as in the following graphic from Ohio State University’s SJP chapter:

The Ohio State chapter later circulated a nearly identical graphic, without the notorious paraglider terrorist in the background.

The “toolkit” also describes Hamas terrorism — which resulted in roughly 1,200 Israelis dead, 3,000 wounded, and some 100 taken hostage — as “natural and justified” responses to Israeli policy.

It celebrates the Hamas mass terror attack: “This action of resistance shatters the illusion of Israel as an impenetrable, indestructible entity. … Settlers are already fleeing the land, their ‘dedication’ to the settler colony is easily broken.”

SJP also rejects the idea of peace with Israel and predicts its eventual destruction.

The Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs has published an exposé on SJP, noting:

SJP is not as they claim, a “grassroots” student organization; it is a terror-affiliated anti-Semitic network that currently operates with autonomy and impunity at colleges and universities across the United States … Principal backers of SJP include founders, financial patrons and ideological supporters who have been connected to Islamist terror organizations such as Hamas, Hizbullah, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and the marxist Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP).

Though SJP is primarily an organization found on college campuses, similar protests are being organized in some high schools.

Pro-Palestinian Students at Niles North High School in Skokie, Illinois — where neo-Nazis once sued for the right to march, in order to antagonize the local Jewish population — produced a flyer for their “protest for humanity” event in which they had to remind participants not to express hatred toward Jews.

Other Pro-Palestinian protests nationwide have featured explicit support for Hamas and for destroying Israel, as in a large rally in Dearborn, Michigan, on Tuesday evening.

