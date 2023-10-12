Legendary New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady on Thursday strongly condemned Hamas’s terrorist attacks against Israeli citizens, declaring that “No human deserves this.”

“There should be no gray area about condemning Hamas’ terrorist attacks on Israeli citizens,” the seven-time Super Bowl champion wrote in a social media statement. “No human deserves this.”

Brady shared that he is “heartbroken for all of the innocent lives lost in Israel and Gaza this week,” as well as “the losses that are sure to follow.”

As of Thursday, the death toll of Israelis surpassed 1,300 people, while more than 3,000 were wounded, as Breitbart News noted. Reports indicate another 150 Israelis have been abducted by Hamas.

“It’s horrifying to watch this violence continue to unfold with no indication of stopping,” he added, noting he and his family “will continue to pray for the families that find themselves in the middle of this tragedy.”

Brady spent 20 years of his historic career playing for the New England Patriots under owner Robert Kraft, who was raised in an Orthodox Jewish family, as the Associated Press (AP) noted in March. Kraft is a strong advocate against antisemitism and for Israel.

In a statement released by the Patriots on social media, Kraft stated, “Our hearts break as we mourn the loss of the many innocent victims of these horrific attacks.”

“We will continue to fight against the hate that feeds this senseless violence,” Kraft added.

Kraft founded the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism (FCAS) in 2019 after receiving the Genesis Prize.

The Genesis Prize’s website states:

The Genesis Prize is an annual $1 million award that honors living Jewish individuals who have attained international renown in their chosen professional fields, are proud of their Jewish heritage, care about the future of the Jewish people and the State of Israel, and inspire young people to make the world a better place.

Along with contributions from others, Kraft invested $20 million into the FCAS, the mission of which is to “win the hearts and minds of non-Jews and Jews through powerful positive messaging and partnerships, motivating and equipping them to be defenders of and upstanders for Jews.”

In March, Kraft was behind a $25 million television ad campaign called “Stand up to Jewish Hate,” the AP noted.

“The rise of antisemitism, to me, is the real breakdown of what this society stands on,” Kraft said at the time. “In my lifetime, I have never seen the way things are right now with this hatred against Jews.”

