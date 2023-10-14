Appearing Saturday on the Fox News Channel, Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Michael Herzog said Israel is creating “safe zones” for Gaza civilians in the southern part of the strip.

A partial transcript is as follows:

FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Secretary of State Blinken has been traveling the region and in Riyadh he said, “As Israel persues it’s legimate right to defend its people, it’s vitally important that all of us look out for civilians and we are working together to do exactly that.” What do you make of that statement?

AMBASSADOR MICHAEL HERZOG: The U.S. administration has supported Israel’s right to strike back at Hamas after the massacre and waging war against the state of Israel. At the same time, we understand the concerns from the U.S. We are doing everything possible so that civilians will not be hurt. They’re in a war zone and have become human shields. Hamas has made them into human shields. We are calling on them to leave the northern part of Gaza so they will not be hurt. Hamas is trying to force them to stay so they can use them as human shields.

We are in the process of preparing what we call safe zones in the southern part of Gaza for all of those who evacuated their homes. We are working very closely with the United Nations to create these safe zones. When they are in the safe zone, we will make sure they get all the vital supplies they need like water, food and medical support.