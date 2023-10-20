Israeli Morgue Workers: Hamas Atrocities ‘Worse’ than ‘Worst Horror Film Ever Made’

Soldiers working to prepare the bodies of Israeli victims of the Palestinian Hamas terror attack Oct. 7 for burial say that they have seen signs of rape, mutilation, and torture that they could not possibly have imagined.

One told the UK Daily Mail that the injuries are “worse” than the “worst horror film ever made.”

The Daily Mail reported:

‘There is evidence of mass rape of so brutal that they broke their victims’ pelvis – women, grandmothers, children. … ‘People whose heads have been cut off. Women standing in their night dresses woken up and shot. Faces blasted off. Heads smashed and their brains spilling out. ‘A baby was cut out of a pregnant woman and beheaded and then the mother was beheaded.”

The bodies are being prepared by an Israeli military unit that works to bury the bodies in accordance with Jewish custom, which requires that as much as possible of the body be present at burial, and that burial take place as soon as possible.

The sheer scale of the terror attack, and the difficulty of identifying some of the burnt or disfigured remains, has meant the process of preparing the bodies has taken weeks in some cases.

There are also civilian religious organizations, like ZAKA, that work to collect the remains of the dead for burial — and that have grown their services to include first aid and search and rescue operations.

