PHOTOS: Palestinian Rocket Hits Apartment Building Near Tel Aviv

A rocket fired by Palestinian terrorists hit an apartment building in Rishon LeZion, near Tel Aviv, Israel, creating a massive hole and injuring three, but causing no deaths.

According to Israel’s Army Radio, the residents avoided more serious injury or death by obeying air raid sirens and retreating to shelters or reinforced “safe rooms” in their homes.

The Times of Israel added: “A rocket crashed into a home in Rishon Lezion, lightly wounding three people — a woman in her 40s hurt by shards of glass, a man around 80 wounded by shrapnel and a woman, 75, being treated for smoke inhalation, according to the Magen David Adom ambulance service.”

Israel’s Iron Dome system takes out a large percentage of rockets fired toward urban areas by Palestinian terrorists. However, it does not hit all of the rockets, which is why people in the target zones are advised to take shelter as soon as Israeli radar picks up the rocket flight paths.

This reporter witnessed the Iron Dome in action overhead outside a military base in central Israel on Tuesday.

Residents typically have between 30 and 90 seconds to reach the bomb shelter, depending on how far away they live from Gaza.

