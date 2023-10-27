WATCH: Palestinian Terrorist Rocket Hits Tel Aviv Apartment Building

Palestinian terrorists fired a barrage of rockets at Tel Aviv and central Israel on Friday, causing at least one direct hit on an apartment building.

Red alerts were sounded, warning people to retreat to bomb shelters or reinforced “safe rooms” within their homes. Those on the road (as above) left their vehicles and took cover.

The Iron Dome missile defense system took out most of the rockets, but at least one made it through the protective shield:

Reports of a direct rocket impact in Tel Aviv pic.twitter.com/eoL397rpTC — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) October 27, 2023

Two people were injured, but there were no deaths. There were also reports of rockets hitting open areas elsewhere in the city.

נפילה מהמטח האחרון בשטח פתוח בעיר במרכז@OrRavid pic.twitter.com/l0gk7TBhrZ — החדשות – N12 (@N12News) October 27, 2023

As Breitbart News noted, a rocket hit an apartment building in Rishon LeZion, near Tel Aviv, earlier in the week.

The IDF also said (via the Times of Israel) that it had conducted a second limited incursion into Gaza overnight, following a first incursion on Wednesday night designed to remove anti-tank defenses in anticipation of a bigger ground invasion.

OPERATIONAL UPDATE: The IDF conducted strikes on Hamas terrorist targets over the last 24 hours. IDF ground troops, fighter jets and UAVs struck: Anti-tank missile launch sites

Command & control centers

Hamas terrorist operatives The troops exited the area and no… pic.twitter.com/yNdiY6XTby — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 27, 2023

In other war news, a drone strike — possibly launched by Houthi rebels from Yemen — hit the Egyptian Red Sea resort town of Taba, which is on the border with Israel, on Friday.

