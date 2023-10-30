WATCH: Celebrations at Home of Ori Megidish, Rescued Israeli Soldier

Celebrations erupted in the working-class town of Kiryat Gat at the family home of rescued Israeli soldier Private Ori Megidish on Monday evening, after news emerged that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) had liberated her from Hamas terrorists in Gaza.

Israel’s Army Radio reported that scores of family members and neighbors descended on the house, celebrating and singing “Am Israel Chai” (“The nation of Israel lives”), a popular patriotic song.

רבים ממשיכים להגיע לחגיגות בבית משפחת מגידיש@ShaIsrael2 pic.twitter.com/3QyffHW6FQ — גלצ (@GLZRadio) October 30, 2023

Megidish had been one of the soldiers staffing an observation post that was attacked by Hamas on October 7. Her rescue brings the number of known hostages down to 238, and provides a huge boost to hopes of rescuing more, as well as to national morale.

She is home. PVT Megidish was abducted by Hamas on October 7. Tonight, she was rescued during ground operations. Ori is now home with her family. pic.twitter.com/SZsqpvPQux — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 30, 2023

הרגעים הראשונים של אורי מגידיש בבית. ברוך מתיר אסורים. עכשיו שאר החטופים ככה! הביתה!! pic.twitter.com/Ztar0UrW0C — daniel amram – דניאל עמרם (@danielamram3) October 30, 2023

The residents of Kiryat Gat celebrating the rescue of a female soldier held captive by Hamas. Praying for another 239 such celebrations as all the hostages return home safely, and that this outpouring of love and unity within Israel remains forever. pic.twitter.com/PFepkJtnJ7 — David M Friedman (@DavidM_Friedman) October 30, 2023

The news was so exciting for Israelis that a secular news anchor donned a yarmulke to recite the traditional religious blessing thanking God for releasing captives:

The news came just hours after Hamas released a propaganda video showing three Israeli hostages blaming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for their capture and demanding that he release all Palestinian prisoners, including those who carried out the atrocities of October 7. It is not clear if Hamas released the video precisely because of the successful rescue of Megidish.

Real Admiral Dan Hagari, the spokesperson for the IDF, told reporters Monday evening that Megidish had been able to relay details of her capture and confinement to the military, and implied that these would be used in future rescues and operations. There were no IDF casualties in the operation.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a statement (translation via Government Press Office):

Last night, our forces liberated Pvt. Ori Megidish from Hamas captivity. Ori was abducted on the black morning of October 7th. Welcome home Ori! I commend the ISA [Israeli Security Agency, the Shin Bet] and the IDF for this important and moving achievement, which expresses our commitment to bring about the release of all the hostages. The entire people of Israel salute the ISA and the IDF. To the terrorists of Hamas and ISIS I say – you are monsters. We will continue to pursue you. We will continue to hunt you. We will strike you until you fall at our feet.

Hagari said that the IDF would not release details of her rescue, so as not to compromise future rescue attempts of other soldiers.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the new biography, Rhoda: ‘Comrade Kadalie, You Are Out of Order’. He is also the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.