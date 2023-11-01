Audio: Hamas Admits Taking Fuel from Gaza Hospitals for Itself

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) released an audio recording Wednesday of a phone call it says was between the manager of a hospital, the commander of a Hamas battallion, and a citizen in Gaza in which the Hamas terrorist admits taking fuel from the hospital.

Israel Defense Forces

In a statement via the Government Press Office (GPO), the IDF said:

This conversation between a commander of Hamas’s Western Jabaliya Battalion and a Gazan resident, with the participation of the director of the Indonesian Hospital, was intercepted by the Israeli Military Intelligence. Despite the sensitive nature of this intelligence, this intercept is being declassified to expose Hamas’s cynical exploitation of humanitarian resources in the Gaza Strip. The video confirms that Hamas controls energy distribution in Gaza, prioritizing terrorist needs over the needs of their civilian population. In this phone call, a Hamas commander repeatedly alludes to Hamas taking fuel from the hospital’s stocks, “working as a government for the sake of the country.” Hamas continues to exploit humanitarian infrastructure in the Gaza Strip to support its terrorist activities at the expense of the residents of Gaza.

Last week, Israel released the audio of a Hamas terrorist calling his parents in Gaza as he participated in the October 7 terror attack in Israel, and boasting about how many Jews he had personally killed.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the new biography, Rhoda: ‘Comrade Kadalie, You Are Out of Order’. He is also the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.