Report: 65-year-Old Jewish Man Killed at Pro-Palestinian Rally in L.A.

A Jewish man from Los Angeles was confirmed dead Monday after he was allegedly struck in the head by a megaphone wielded by pro-Palestinian protester at an anti-Israel rally.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles, the umbrella body of Jewish philanthropy in the area, confirmed the death in a statement Monday, saying it was the “fourth major antisemitic crime committed in Los Angeles this year alone.”

pic.twitter.com/e9r13j1RjU — Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles (@JFedLA) November 7, 2023

Local news channel KTLA reported:

A 65-year-old Jewish man has died after an altercation at a pro-Palestinian rally in Thousand Oaks, Jewish community leaders announced on Monday. The incident unfolded around 3:15 p.m. near the busy intersection of Thousand Oaks Boulevard and Westlake Road where, according to fire officials, authorities first received a call of a “fight in progress” with an elderly man “down.” … A video posted to social media shows the man lying on the ground with an obvious head injury as two people, including a pro-Palestinian demonstrator, try to help.

Videos and images on social media purported to show the aftermath of the incident, and identified the victim as Paul Kessler, 65:

Paul Kessler a 65 year old Jewish man, who was pro-Israel was beaten to death in Los Angeles by a pro-Palestinian activist with a megaphone. The victim was evacuated to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The LAPD has confirmed this. pic.twitter.com/tIHYAMYEv2 — Avraham Berkowitz (@GlobalRabbi) November 7, 2023

BREAKING: A pro-Palestine protester has been arrested after killing a 65 year old Jewish man by hitting him over the head with a megaphone during a verbal altercation in the Thousand Oaks area of LA.

The man suffered from a brain hemorrhage as a result & succumbed to his… pic.twitter.com/sCY4MgraGB — Leftism (@LeftismForU) November 7, 2023

Local Fox affiliate KTTV-11 added: “Reports on social media said the man was holding an Israeli flag among the group of pro-Palestine demonstrators, when one demonstrator allegedly hit the man on the head with a megaphone. The hit allegedly caused the man to fall down and hit his head. Video on social media just showed the man on the ground holding his head after the fall.”

