WATCH: Civilians Evacuate Northern Gaza as Israel Opens Humanitarian Corridor

Palestinian civilians continue to evacuate from the northern Gaza Strip to the south, as the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has opened a daily corridor for several hours, allowing safe passage for those who want to flee the fighting against Hamas.

The IDF told reporters earlier this week that Israel had dropped millions of leaflets and made tens of thousands of personal phone calls to residents of northern Gaza urging them to leave. Israel has launched a ground operation in the area aimed at destroying the Hamas terrorist infrastructure in the region of the Gaza Strip that is closest geographically to major Israeli population centers.

When the IDF first tried to establish an evacuation corridor along the Salah-al-Din Road several days ago, Hamas attacked it.

Now, however, the corridor is open for several hours a day, and on Monday, thousands of Palestinian civilians made use of it.

Israel has also begun to release footage of airstrikes that it aborted due to concern about the proximity of civilians near Hamas targets:

EXCLUSIVE: I share never before seen footage of an aborted Israeli Air Force strike in today’s newsletter pic.twitter.com/O94MFYyNui — Lt. Col. Richard Hecht (@LtColRichard) November 7, 2023

U.S. President Joe Biden is trying to pressure Israel to accept a “pause” in fighting for humanitarian purposes, but Israel says it will not accept any pause until Hamas releases the 240 hostages it took in its terror attack of October 7. The evacuation corridor in Gaza suggests that Israel can establish humanitarian conditions without pausing its overall operations in the Gaza Strip.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that he would consider “tactical little pauses” for an hour, but nothing more.

