Report: Israel Collecting Evidence on Hamas’ Use of Rape in Terror Attack

Israel is collecting evidence on Hamas’s use of rape as a weapon of war in its terror attack on Israel on October 7, as it documents the atrocities and prepares to put arrested Palestinian terrorists on trial.

Israel National News reported Wednesday:

The Hamas terrorists who massacred over 1,400 Israelis and took over 140 people hostage on October 7 committed mass rape against their victims during the massacre, according to survivor testimony and interrogation of captured terrorists gathered by the Israel Police’s special Lahav 433 unit. According to the evidence, which was cleared for publication today (Wednesday), dozens of cases of sexual assault and sexual crimes by Hamas terrorists have been documented. One massacre survivor testified that she saw another woman being raped in front of her. “I knew that he raped her, then they transferred her to someone else. She was alive until, in the end, he shot her,” said the survivor.

Breitbart News interviewed an Israeli soldier who fought against Hamas on October 7 and personally saw the naked bodies of Israeli women who had been raped and then killed and left by the roadside.

Feminist Phyllis Chesler has accused fellow feminists of being silent about Hamas’s use of rape as a weapon of war.

“Aren’t Israeli women who’ve just experienced sexual violence, public humiliation, captivity, and death worthy of our concern?” she wrote, together with Mandy Sanghera. “Do they not deserve our compassion, outrage and concerted activism?”

