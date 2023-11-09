Islamic Jihad Releases Propaganda Video, Offers to Release Two Hostages

Palestinian Islamic Jihad, a terror group controlled by Iran in Gaza, released propaganda videos Thursday that featured two Israeli hostages and offered their release in return for fuel and other supplies.

The video, like a Hamas video released last week, features the hostages blaming Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the October 7 terror attack, though it goes further, specifically blaming him for the murder of “all the children,” and for “all the problems that happen in Israel and in the world.”

A masked Islamic Jihad figure claims that the two could be let go for “humanitarian” reasons and suggests they will die for lack of medicines in Gaza. He also suggests that the release of the hostages would await the right conditions — presumably, a unilateral ceasefire by Israel.

The video is notable in that it is the first to show any male hostage: Yagil Yaakov, 13. He, like the other hostage, Hannah Katzir, 77, was kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz, according to the Times of Israel.

The hostages also mention their “supporters” in Tel Aviv — referring to activists and protesters, many of them family and friends of hostages, who want the hostages released, though most have shied away from saying they want the war to stop.

Israel has said it will not accept any long-term “pause” or ceasefire until the hostages are released. It has vowed to destroy Hamas and other terror groups in Gaza, regardless.

