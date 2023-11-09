WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT *** Report: Eyewitness Says Hamas Executed Israeli Woman During Gang Rape

An eyewitness to the October 7 terror attack has told Israeli police that Palestinian Hamas terrorists gang-raped a woman, then shot her in the back of the head and mutilated her body.

Ha’aretz, the Israeli left-wing daily, reported Wednesday:

An eyewitness told police in the past few days that she had seen the gang rape and murder of a young woman hiding from Hamas terrorists who were wearing military uniforms. “They bent someone over,” the witness said. “I realized he was raping her and passing her on to someone else also in uniform.” The witness said that subsequently one of the rapists shot the young woman in the head, and several of the terrorists mutilated her body. Another witness who has recounted the incident to police was a man who was hiding behind the eyewitness and didn’t see the rape. He said she told him at the time what she saw.

Ha’aretz noted that it had withheld several graphic details of the woman’s testimony from publication, in deference to police.

The UK Daily Mail also reported, citing Israeli media accounts of the woman’s testimony:

‘As I am hiding, I see in the corner of my eye that [a terrorist] is raping her,’ the witness told investigators. ‘They bent her over and I realised they were raping her and simply passing her on to the next [gunman].’ The witness says the victim was ‘alive’ and ‘on her feet and bleeding from her back. But then the situation was that he was pulling her hair. She had long, brown hair.’ The woman told officers one of the Hamas gunmen ‘shot her in the head while he was raping her… didn’t even lift his pants’.

As Breitbart News reported Wednesday, police are collecting extensive evidence of Hamas atrocities, including rape. Breitbart News also interviewed a soldier last month who fought Hamas on October 7 and described seeing the dead, naked bodies of women who had been raped and then left by the side of the road.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the new biography, Rhoda: ‘Comrade Kadalie, You Are Out of Order’. He is also the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.