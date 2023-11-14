Netanyahu Rebukes Trudeau over Hamas Propaganda: ‘Women, Children, Babies’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rebuked Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over the latter’s claim Tuesday that Israel is killing women, children, and babies — essentially repeating the Palestinian Hamas propaganda line.

The Times of Israel reported:

During a new conference on Tuesday, Trudeau called on Israel to “exercise maximum restraint” while fighting against Hamas terrorists in Gaza, saying “the world is watching.”

“We’re hearing the testimonies of doctors, family members, survivors, kids who have lost their parents,” Trudeau said. “The world is witnessing this killing of women, of children, of babies. This has to stop.”

Trudeau failed to make the moral and legal distinction between Hamas’s deliberate murder of Israeli civilians — the very definition of a war crime — and Palestinian deaths that occur inadvertently as part of Israel’s legal and legitimate response. He also failed to note that Hamas uses civilians as human shields, deliberately causing more casualties — another war crime.

Netanyahu tweeted his rebuke:

It is not Israel that is deliberately targeting civilians but Hamas that beheaded, burned and massacred civilians in the worst horrors perpetrated on Jews since the Holocaust. While Israel is doing everything to keep civilians out of harm’s way, Hamas is doing everything to keep them in harm’s way. Israel provides civilians in Gaza humanitarian corridors and safe zones, Hamas prevents them from leaving at gunpoint. It is Hamas not Israel that should be held accountable for committing a double war crime – targeting civilians while hiding behind civilians. The forces of civilization must back Israel in defeating Hamas barbarism.

Netanyahu gave a similar rebuke to French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday after he made similar remarks. Macron later backtracked and clarified.

