IDF Recovers Body of Hostage Cpl. Noa Marciano Near Shifa Hospital

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced Friday that the body of Cpl. Noa Marciano, 19, a hostage taken by Hamas on October 7, had been found near the Shifa Hospital in Gaza.

As Breitbart News reported earlier this week, Marciano had been forced to make a propaganda video and was killed in captivity:

Marciano said she had been held in Gaza for four days – indicating it was taped on Oct. 11. The video then cut to showing the fallen soldier. She is the first hostage confirmed to have died in captivity. A caption said Marciano was killed “in an air strike by the Zionist enemy” last Thursday. No evidence was offered to support the claim of a fatal Israeli air strike.

The IDF said Friday:

The body of IDF soldier Corporal Noa Marciano, who was abducted by the Hamas terrorist organization, was extracted by IDF troops from a structure adjacent to the Shifa Hospital in the Gaza Strip and was transferred to Israeli territory. Following an identification process that was conducted by military medical and rabbinate personnel, yesterday (Thursday), IDF representatives informed her family that her body was extracted and returned to Israeli territory.

The IDF sends its heartfelt condolences to the family and will continue to support them. The national task before our eyes is to locate the missing and return the abducted persons home. The IDF is operating alongside and in full coordination with the relevant national and security institutions in order to pursue these tasks. We will not cease from the mission until it will be completed.

Marciano’s body is the second to be found in as many days near Shifa Hospital, where the IDF has been uncovering tunnels and evidence that Hamas held hostages there. On Thursday, the IDF announced that it had recovered the body of Yehudit Weiss, 64, a cancer patient who was taken from Kibbutz Be’eri. He husband was also murdered in the October 7 terror attack.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the new biography, Rhoda: ‘Comrade Kadalie, You Are Out of Order’. He is also the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.