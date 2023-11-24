Anti-Israel Rioters Attack Home of AIPAC President in Los Angeles on Thanksgiving

Rioters attacked the home of Michael Tuchin, the president of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), in Los Angeles on Thanksgiving Day, detonating smoke bombs, spreading red paint, and holding a sign saying “F*ck Ur Holiday.”

RIGHT NOW: people are out in front of @AIPAC president Michael Tuchin’s house in Los Angeles for a holiday wake up call! AIPAC spends tens of millions to control pro-genocide congressmembers. Fuck your holiday baby killer! #FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/SzKVMDZesB — People's City Council – Los Angeles (@PplsCityCouncil) November 23, 2023

Israel National News reported:

The protest occurred at Tuchin’s home in Brentwood, California. Protestors wore black masks and hoods and called Tuchin a “baby killer.” … Neighbors outraged at the vandalism and disruption confronted the protestors, leading to clashes which ended with the intervention of the police.

Another online video of the incident showed a neighbor confronting the rioters.

HORRIFYING- the home of AIPAC’s President was targeted by pro Palestinian radcials who ignited smoke bombs outside of his residence and proceeded to spill red paint, signifying blood. What’s next? The burning of Synagogues and schools like in 1939 Germany? pic.twitter.com/y9O3edAvW9 — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) November 23, 2023

AIPAC is a pro-Israel lobby organization. Once thought to be among the most powerful lobbying groups in Washington, its power declined significantly during the Obama administration, when Democrats began shifting toward the anti-Israel “progressive” left.

