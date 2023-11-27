Hamas Will Not Release 10-month-Old Israeli Baby; Transferred to Other Terrorists

The Palestinian terrorist group Hamas is refusing to release an infant Israeli hostage, Kfir Bibas, who was nine months old at the time of his abduction, among the 50-70 hostages it is letting go as part of a four-to-six-day “pause” in the fighting.

The family of 10-month-old Kfir Bibas, the youngest hostage held by Hamas, along with his 4-year-old brother Ariel and mother Shiri, said they will not be released today. Qatar says there will be two more days of ceasefire in exchange for 20 Israeli hostages. pic.twitter.com/MlCSxICN59 — Lahav Harkov ️ (@LahavHarkov) November 27, 2023

The Times of Israel reported:

The IDF’s Arabic spokesperson Avichay Adraee indicates to Sky News that the Bibas family — father Yarden, mother Shiri, 10-month-old baby Kfir and 4-year-old Ariel — will not be released today from Hamas captivity. Adraee explains that the family was taken hostage by Hamas during the October 7 massacre, and was then transferred to another Palestinian terror faction in Gaza. They are currently being held in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis. The Bibas family confirms that their loved ones will not be released today.

Hamas claims that it lost track of some of the Israeli hostages it took during its terror attack October 7, when it also murdered 1,200 people in Israel.

The White House confirmed that Israel and Hamas had agreed Monday to extend a four-day pause by an additional two days, in exchange for 20 additional Israeli hostages to be released.

