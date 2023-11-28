Marco Rubio Tells Off Anti-Israel Activist: 100% of Civilian Casualties are Hamas’s Fault

U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) was confronted this week by an anti-Israel activist — but he came prepared with the facts.

The activist, evidently filming Rubio, wanted to catch him in an awkward moment. Instead, he dared her to post the video.

Rubio’s office posted the audio, which is transcribed below:

Hamas supporters were in the U.S. Senate calling for a ceasefire. They probably won’t be posting this video. pic.twitter.com/biTylkZ3w9 — Senator Marco Rubio (@SenMarcoRubio) November 28, 2023

Activist: Senator Rubio, will you call for a ceasefire in Gaza? Rubio: No, I will not. On the contrary — are you filming it? I want you guys to get this. I want them to destroy every element of Hamas they can get their hands on. These people are vicious animals who did horrifying crimes, and I hope you guys post that. Activist: And what about the civilians that are being killed every day? Rubio: I blame Hamas. Hamas should stop hiding behind civilians, putting civilians in the way. Hamas knew that this [attack] was going to lead to this. So Hamas should stop building their military installations underneath hospitals, and underneath the — Activist: So you don’t care that 15,000 [sic] have died? Rubio: Absolutely I do. Activist: You don’t care about the babies that are being killed every day? Rubio: I care. I think it’s horrifying. I think it’s terrible, and I think Hamas is 100% to blame. That’s what I think. Make sure you post that, please.

The figure of 15,000 dead relies on Hamas sources and does not distinguish between combatants and non-combatants.

