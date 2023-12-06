‘Rape-sistance’: Israeli Comedians Mock UN’s Indifference to Jewish Victims

Israel’s leading comedy show, Eretz Nehederet (“Wonderful Land”), has struck again — this time, mocking the United Nations for its indifference to reports of rape and sexual violence committed by Hamas against Israeli, mostly, Jewish, women on October 7.

It took UN Women, the leading women’s rights organization within the United Nations, nearly eight weeks to condemn sexual violence committed during the October 7 attack, and “progressive” politicians have tried to downplay or “balance” the allegations.

In the latest sketch, two female officials at the United Nations are seen taking what appears to be a victim’s testimony. When the camera angle shifts, the “victim” is actually a masked and armed Hamas terrorist, talking about the fact that he raped people.

Once the United Nations officials understand that the victims are Israeli, they decide they cannot do anything, because it’s “your word against their word,” even though “it’s the same word.” They settle on a new term for what happened: “Rape-sistance.”

Earlier parodies by Eretz Nehederet have focused on the BBC for its bias against Israel in reporting on the war in Gaza, and on left-wing radicals on Ivy League campuses in the U.S., including the LGBTQ movement, who support Palestinian terrorism.

Israeli comedians have also begun making fun of Harvard University in the wake of Harvard president Claudine Gay’s testimony in Congress on Tuesday, during which she evaded questions on whether calls for the genocide of Jews were acceptable on campus.

On a more serious note, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rebuked international human rights organizations and women’s rights organizations in a press conference on Tuesday for their silence about October 7: “Where the hell are you?” he demanded.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the new biography, Rhoda: ‘Comrade Kadalie, You Are Out of Order’. He is also the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.