WATCH: Israeli Comedians Mock BBC Again with Sinwar ‘Interview’

Israeli comedians have mocked the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) once again for its pro-Palestinian, anti-Israel bias in a sketch with a satirical interview of Gaza-based Hamas terrorist leader Yahya Sinwar.

Last month, the comedy show, Eretz Nehederet (“wonderful land”) mocked the BBC for its sensational reporting of “fake news” about an alleged Israeli airstrike on a Palestinian hospital. An errant rocket fired by Palestinian terrorists had caused the blast.

On Tuesday night, the comedians were back for more.

The interview sees a BBC anchor describing the October 7 terror attack as an incident in which Hamas “peacefully invaded” Israel.

Sinwar sings, “All we are saying, is give ceasefire a chance,” and complains that Hamas fighters are in danger because there are no innocent civilians left in northern Gaza to be used for their protection.

“We need a ceasefire. We are tired. We need a break. Don’t forget, we started a day earlier than the Israelis.”

At one point, the sound of a crying Israeli baby hostage interrupts the interview. Sinwar complains that the baby keeps waking up at night, every time Palestinians fire a rocket.

The BBC helpfully asks him if the baby is “torturing” him.

The interview ends with the BBC commemorating the “genocide” of Nazi Germany by the British in the Second World War.

Sinwar’s life was saved by Israeli doctors when he was suffering from brain cancer as a prisoner in Israel, serving a life sentence for murdering fellow Palestinians. He was released in a prisoner exchange for hostage Gilad Shalit, and returned to terrorism.

