Israel: United Nations Not Doing Enough to Make Sure Aid Reaches Palestinians

Israel said Monday that the United Nations is not doing enough to ensure that humanitarian aid is reaching Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip, amid reports of Hamas stealing the aid, and amid delays in the processing of air trucks entering the territory.

We have expanded our capabilities to conduct inspections for the aid delivered into Gaza. Kerem Shalom is to be opened, so the amount of inspections will double.

But the aid keeps waiting at the entrance of Rafah.

The UN must do better – the aid is there, and the people need it. pic.twitter.com/2RGNkPFRyD — COGAT (@cogatonline) December 11, 2023

The Times of Israel reported:

The Defense Ministry body responsible for Palestinian civilian affairs says the United Nations needs to do more to process aid into Gaza, and charges that humanitarian supplies are not reaching the Strip fast enough. … “The UN must do better — the aid is there, and the people need it,” COGAT [the agency for Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories] says. In a bid to facilitate an increase in the number of aid trucks that can enter Gaza each day, last week Israel announced it would open the Kerem Shalom Crossing with Gaza for the inspection of humanitarian aid trucks before they enter Gaza through Egypt’s Rafah crossing.

Reports have been bubbling up through the media — including Arabic media — that Hamas has been stealing and exploiting aid.

A must watch:

A Gazan woman surprises Al Jazeera reporter and tells him that Hamas is taking all the humanitarian aid to its terrorists in the tunnels. The reporter tries to convince her otherwise but she continues to attack Hamas.@MOhadIsrael pic.twitter.com/ZrtYhq4vSU — Yonatan Gonen (@GonenYonatan) December 6, 2023

The UK Daily Mail reported this weekend that ordinary Palestinians are speaking out against Hamas for stealing humanitarian aid:

A fearless elderly woman in Gaza risked her life to speak out against Hamas as some brave Palestinians call for the terrorists’ downfall. Footage shows the courageous Palestinian wagging her finger at a reporter and telling him that their humanitarian aid has been stolen by the militant regime. … Another young Palestinian mother also accused Hamas of stealing their food. Seen stood cradling her young baby, she told a reporter she wanted this message to ‘reach all countries of the world’.

The situation in Gaza is said to be desperate, with one person telling Arabic media (via Abu Ali Express) that in a week, residents of southern Gaza will start eating leaves if they do not receive the aid that is intended for them.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the new biography, Rhoda: ‘Comrade Kadalie, You Are Out of Order’. He is also the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.