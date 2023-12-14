Watch: Palestinian Protesters Tell Jews Leaving Israeli Embassy ‘We Will Kill You All, Occupiers’

Paul Bois

A cadre of pro-Palestinian protesters told Jews leaving a Hanukkah celebration at the Israeli Embassy, “We will kill you all.”

Video of the horrifying incident went viral on social media on Tuesday, which showed a Jewish man walking down the street as a car drove past him with two people waving a Palestinian flag out the window while shouting, “We will kill you all, occupiers.” Take a look:

In a social media post, Jonathan Allen, government relations for the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), said that they also shouted, “We were ‘Nazis like Hitler.'”

“They shoved a phone in my face, calling me a ‘F*cking B*tch,’ trying to incite a response. While hostage families lit the menorah inside, calling for the release of their family, you could hear protestors yelling, ‘Murderers’ outside,” he added.

The video drew considerable attention on social media.

“It’s disgusting that this is happening in the streets of the USA. If these people are not Americans, they should be deported. Immediately,” posted former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer.

“Washington, DC. Sickening,” tweeted Fox News commentator Katie Pavlich.

Others were more tongue-in-cheek and used it as a moment to troll the university presidents who refused to say that calls for Jewish genocide were tantamount to harassment and bullying.

