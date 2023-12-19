NBC: Noa Argamani Likely Abducted by Palestinian Civilians During Hamas Attack

Noa Argamani, one of the best-known hostages abducted from the Supernova music festival during the Hamas terror attack of October 7, was likely kidnapped by Palestinian civilians who joined the terrorists, according to an investigation by NBC News.

Argamani, 26, was seen screaming and reaching for her boyfriend, Avinatan Or, as the two were taken away to Gaza. The young woman’s anguished expression as she was forced to ride a motorcycle into captivity is one of the iconic images of the attack.

Questions arose about why Argamani was not released during the week-long truce between Israel and Hamas last month. Hamas is still holding an estimated 20 women, mostly young women, whom it considers “soldiers” because they, like most other Israelis, have serviced in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). But there have been few signs of Argamani, prompting NBC News to investigate.

NBC News reported:

While it’s known Hamas terrorists took hostages during the attack, who took Argamani is less clear, according to text messages, phone records, satellite images and human sources, as well as an NBC News analysis of the sun’s position during her abduction. The information indicates that she may not have been seized by Hamas militants at all, and instead may have been taken by another group of men who followed trained Hamas fighters out of the blockaded Palestinian enclave into Israel. … A … possibility is that Hamas does not have Argamani in its captivity at all. NBC News gathered information indicating that she may have been taken by a group who crossed the border into Israel after Hamas stormed through. Two Israeli military officials said that the first wave of the attack that morning on the festival appeared to have been carried out by members of the Nukhba Force, an elite Hamas commando unit. But as the hours passed, the sources said, other people, possibly including criminal elements, also entered the festival site.

As Breitbart News reported last month, survivors of the Hamas attack on Kibbutz Nir Oz recalled Palestinian civilians participating in the attack on their community, looting and even watching Netflix as terrified homeowners hid from sight.

