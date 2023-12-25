WATCH: Terrorist Fires at Israeli Troops from Within School in Gaza

A Palestinian terrorist was captured on video firing at Israeli troops from within a school in Gaza, the latest example of terrorists using sensitive civilian sites to conduct their war, endangering Palestinian civilians.

The video was released Monday by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), who returned fire and killed the terrorist.

In a statement, the IDF said:

Following information regarding Hamas terrorists hiding inside schools, soldiers of the Nahal Brigade in the 162nd Division conducted operational activity in the area of ​​the “Al Rafaa” and “Zavaha” schools in Tuffah in the northern Gaza Strip. … In one of Hamas’ attempts to attack our soldiers, a terrorist fired an anti-tank missile at IDF soldiers. Immediately afterwards, the terrorist was eliminated by a precise strike from a tank. Many terrorists who hid inside the schools were identified as operatives of Hamas and the Islamic Jihad and were brought in for questioning. Some of the terrorists that were brought in for questioning took part in the October 7th massacre. This is further evidence of Hamas’ use of the civilian population and infrastructure in the Gaza Strip as human shields for its terrorist activity.

The IDF also reported: “During the encounter with the terrorists and their elimination, the soldiers located dozens of explosive devices in UNRWA bags, Kalashnikovs and 15 explosive belts.”

UNRWA is the United Nations Relief and Works Agency, the special institution devoted specifically to Palestinians, which critics accuse of prolonging the conflict by suggesting that Palestinian “refugees” settled for generations in other places should still consider Israel their home.

