WATCH: Hamas Terrorists in Civilian Clothing Fire RPGs at Israeli Tanks

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) released footage Monday taken from a GoPro camera found on the body of a dead Hamas terrorist in which another terrorist is shown disguised as a civilian while firing an anti-tank rocket-propelled grenade (RPG).

The IDF publishes footage obtained from the camera of a Hamas operative who was killed by troops in the area of Gaza City’s Daraj and Tuffah neighborhoods. It says that over the past week, the 401st Armored Brigade and Givati Brigade’s Shaked Battalion have been battling Hamas’s… pic.twitter.com/ZPbwWgAd9n — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) January 1, 2024

The IDF said in a statement:

Over the past week, the 401st Brigade has been operating against the Daraj Tuffah Battalion in the northern Gaza Strip. The soldiers conducted targeted raids on military posts and the residences of senior officials and neutralized dozens of anti-tank missile cells. Following intelligence regarding the presence of a terrorist cell in a building, IDF soldiers from the Shaked Battalion scanned the area and conducted a targeted raid on the location. During the activity, soldiers encountered several terrorists and engaged in a firefight, which ended with the soldiers killing the terrorists. Whilst scanning the building, soldiers found a camera belonging to one of the terrorists who was killed, with footage showing Hamas’ operational methods.

The IDFalso published interrogation footage in which a Palestinian prisoner who was once a Hamas member spoke about how Hamas forced him and other Palestinian civilians to be used as human shields.

