Son of Abducted Imam: Palestinians in Gaza Want Hamas Gone

The son of an imam in Gaza who was abducted by Hamas for refusing to preach its propaganda says that ordinary Palestinians want the terrorist organization to be defeated and to disappear from their lives.

Ala Mohammed Mushtaha, writing in The Free Press, says that Gazans are not free to express their real views until, “ironically, when there is fighting, Hamas goes underground, and people can be more vocal about how Hamas has ruined our lives.”

He says:

People are starting to publicly violate the laws, rules, dictates, and orders of Hamas. They are openly cursing Hamas and its leaders in the streets and markets, and ignoring the directives of the few Hamas officials and police still above ground. They have caused so much damage, it’s undeniable. They’ve imposed themselves on our society, on my father, for too long. We’re all paying the price. People want freedom. We hope deeply that this war will end, and that Hamas will end with it. I don’t know where my father is. I don’t know if I will ever see him alive again. My hope in telling this story to the public, and putting my name to it, is to somehow offer my father a measure of protection. Hamas may wish to release him and show the world that they would never harm an admired mosque preacher. God alone knows the future, but what I know is that, under no circumstances, would my father want to become a propaganda tool.

Read the full article here.

Palestinians elected Hamas to a majority in the Palestinian Authority parliament in 2006, and opinion polls show broad public support for Hamas, but such measures of public opinion have all taken place with Hamas in a position to punish dissent by force.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the 2021 e-book, “The Zionist Conspiracy (and how to join it),” now updated with a new foreword. He is also the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.