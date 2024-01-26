U.N. Court Orders Israel to Report on Gaza ‘Genocide’ but Simply Calls on pro-Palestinian Terrorists to Release Hostages

The United Nations’ top court censured Israel on Friday, ordering it to deliver a report while not making a finding on whether Israel was committing “genocide” by defending itself, but neglected to directly condemn the pro-Palestinian terrorists who sparked events now embroiling the two major combatants.

The International Court of Justice (ICC) ruling took almost no note of the bloody genocidal nature of Hamas’s terror attack on October 7, and only briefly mentioned the Israeli hostages, as Joel Pollak of Breitbart News noted in his report.

The ICJ simply noted it was “gravely concerned” about the hostages and called for their “immediate and unconditional release” – but did not order it.

It also failed to order an immediate cessation of terrorist attacks on Israel.

Hamas is not a party to the Genocide Convention, though it’s customary international law.

The human toll suffered by Israel’s victims was noted in passing in the preliminary judgement with the mass rape, torture and slaughter of Israeli civilians not seen as part of the equation worthy of direct mention and condemnation of the perpetrators.

Israeli Government Press Office

“The court is acutely aware of the extent of the human tragedy that is unfolding in the region and is deeply concerned about the continuing loss of life and human suffering,” Joan E. Donoghue, the court’s president, said.

Friday’s decision is only an interim one; it could take years for the full case brought by South Africa to be considered.

The court ruled that Israel must try to limit death and damage.

Israel rejects the genocide accusation and had asked the court to throw the charges out.