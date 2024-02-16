Two Dead in South Israel Terror Attack

Two people were killed in Israel on Friday when a terrorist gunman opened fire on a crowded bus stop near the southern town of Kiryat Malakhi.

The victims were taken to Kaplan Medical Center before being declared dead, a spokeswoman for the facility told AFP.

Four others were wounded in the attack, Israeli police said.

An AFP photographer at the scene told the outlet the terror gunman had been killed and his body was still at the site.

Police said he had been “neutralised” by a civilian at the scene.

“We have raised a national level alert,” Israel’s police chief Kobi Shabtai told reporters at the site, without providing details on the attacker.

Israel Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated in the aftermath of the attack the fight against Hamas terror goes on:

I send heartfelt condolences to the families of those who were murdered in the terrorist attack at Re’em Junction, and am praying for the wounded. This attack reminds us that the entire country is on the frontline and that the murderers, who come not only from Gaza, want to kill us all. We will continue to fight until total victory, with all our might, on every front, everywhere, until we restore the security and quiet for all citizens of Israel.

Kiryat Malakhi is located some 15 miles north of the Gaza Strip, where Israel’s war with Hamas terrorists has raged for more than four months.

The conflict was triggered by Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israel that resulted in the deaths of about 1,160 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP-estimated tally based on official Israeli figures.

More to come…