WATCH: Chuck Fleischmann Stands Up to Anti-Israel Code Pink

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (R-TN) fired back at a group of Code Pink activists who ambushed him in a hallway on Capitol Hill and accused him of supporting “genocide” by supporting the State of Israel in its fight against Hamas terrorists.

“I will always support Israel,” Fleischmann retorted, as he rejected the activists’ claims and their false statistics.

Code Pink is a radical, left-wing, anti-war organization that has adopted an anti-Israel posture, parroting Palestinian propaganda and ignoring the October 7 terror attack that left 1,200 dead in Israel, plus the kidnapping of hostages.

Medea Benjamin, the co-founder and leader of Code Pink, who dressed up in a concentration camp uniform for her role in the protest, posted the footage, as Code Pink claimed that Fleischmann had backed the genocide of Palestinians.

Women, children, and men in Gaza are being starved and massacred by American-backed Israeli forces everyday, and this Congressman says: “Goodbye Palestine” @codepink pic.twitter.com/da53wqtPtB — Medea Benjamin (@medeabenjamin) March 6, 2024

Fleischmann said “goodbye to Palestine” as he responded to the activists hounding him, not as a statement of policy.

Some pro-Palestinian activists online targeted Fleischmann for his Catholic faith and for his “Christian Zionism.”

Others were laudatory, applauding Fleischmann for his strident response to what was an attempt at intimidation.

Israel has responded to the Hamas attack of October 7, in which Palestinian terrorists murdered 1,200 people in Israel and took 243 hostages, by attacking Hamas in Gaza. Hamas statistics state that over 30,000 people have died in Gaza, but those statistics do not include at least 10,000 terrorists that Israel says were killed in combat, and they do not say how many of the dead were killed because of misfired terrorist rockets or because of terrorists hidden among civilians.

