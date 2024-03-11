Russia to Hold Joint Naval Drills with Iran and China

The Russian Defense Ministry on Monday announced that a group of Russian warships has arrived in Iranian waters for participation in a joint exercise with Iran and China called “Maritime Security Belt 2024.”

“The practical part of the exercise will take place in the waters of the Gulf of Oman of the Arabian Sea. The main purpose of the maneuvers is to work out the safety of maritime economic activity,” the defense ministry said.

“The goals of this exercise include strengthening the security of international maritime trade, combating piracy and maritime terrorism, facilitating information exchange for maritime rescue operations, and sharing operational and tactical insights,” said Iranian state media.

Russia’s flagship in the exercise is the Varyag, a guided-missile cruiser whose hull dates back to the 1980s. The ship carries an extensive inventory of modern radar systems and weapons, for both surface and submarine warfare. The Varyag often represents Russia’s Pacific Fleet in training exercises and demonstrations.

The Iranian Navy said last month that it was eager to participate in joint exercises with the more advanced and experienced Russian and Chinese navies, to enhance Iran’s blue-water naval capabilities.

“By accompanying Iranian ships at sea, we protect the shipping of the Islamic Republic of Iran and help countries that need support to ensure security and safety,” said Rear Admiral Shahram Irani, commander of Iran’s navy – an ironic sentiment, given that Iran’s Houthi terrorist proxies in Yemen are currently menacing the shipping of every other nation.

The Maritime Security Belt 2024 exercise is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, and will be observed by naval officers from Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Oman, India, and South Africa.