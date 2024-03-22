Biden Pushes Ceasefire on Israel at UN; Russia, China Veto Anyway

The Biden Administration attempted to pass a resolution at the United Nations Security Council on Friday that tried to pressure Israel into accepting a temporary ceasefire in Gaza — and Russia and China vetoed it anyway.

The Times of Israel reported:

The United Nations Security Council on Friday failed to pass a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza as part of a hostage deal after Russia and China vetoed the measure proposed by the United States. … It marked a further toughening of Washington’s stance toward Israel. Earlier in the five-month-long war, the US was averse to the word ceasefire and vetoed measures that included calls for an immediate ceasefire. … The draft had stopped short of explicitly demanding that Israel immediately end its campaign in Gaza. In the delicate language of Security Council resolutions, the draft “determines” the “imperative” of an “immediate and sustained” ceasefire.

Also on Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel would attack Hamas in its last stronghold of Rafah, with or without the support of the United States. The Biden Administration has opposed such an attack.

The Biden Administration and the Democratic Party have been ratcheting up public pressure on Israel, after initially being supportive of Israel’s war of self-defense in Gaza following the Hamas terror attack of October 7.

