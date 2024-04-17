Hezbollah Drone Hurts 7 in Muslim Arab Village in Northern Israel

The pattern of Islamic terrorists hurting fellow Arabs and Muslims continues, with seven residents of the Bedouin Arab town of Arab Al-Aramshe in northern Israel hurt by a Hezbollah drone attack on Wednesday.

The Iranian-backed Shiite terrorist army has fired rockets, drones, and anti-tank missiles sporadically at northern Israel since October, when Hamas — another Iranian-backed terrorist army — attacked Israel on October 7.

The Times of Israel reports:

At least seven people were wounded as an apparent drone fired from Lebanon struck a community center in the northern border village of Arab al-Aramshe on Wednesday, medics and the military said. The Magen David Adom ambulance service said that two of the victims were listed in serious condition. Another person was moderately hurt, and four others were in good condition, MDA said. Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it targeted a building used by the Israeli military with guided missiles and explosive-laden drones.

Typically, warning sirens provide residents with 15 to 30 seconds to seek shelter. On this occasion, there were no sirens, according to the Times of Israel.

As in the Iranian missile and drone attack on Israel last weekend, whose only casualty was a severely injured Bedouin Arab Muslim girl, the victims of Iran and its proxies are not limited to Israeli Jews.

Breitbart News was near Arab Al-Aramshe on Monday, in the nearby Israeli community of Shlomi, several miles to the west, whose residents have largely been evacuated since the start of the war.

