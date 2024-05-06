Israeli War Cabinet Votes Unanimously to Continue War in Rafah, Reopen Talks

The Israeli war cabinet voted unanimously on Monday to continue the attack on Hamas’s last stronghold in Rafah — while also sending diplomats to Cairo, Egypt in an effort to explore whether Hamas is really interested in ceasefire.

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office posted on Twitter / X (with some translation via Google Translate):

Prime Minister’s Office: The War Cabinet unanimously decided that Israel continues the operation in Rafah to exert military pressure on Hamas in order to promote the release of our hostages and the other goals of the war. At the same time, although the Hamas proposal is far from Israel’s necessary requirements, Israel will send a delegation of working-level mediators to exhaust the possibility of reaching an agreement under conditions acceptable to Israel.

במקביל, אף שהצעת החמאס רחוקה מהדרישות ההכרחיות של ישראל, ישראל תשלח משלחת של דרגי עבודה למתווכות כדי למצות את ההיתכנות להגעה להסכם בתנאים שמקובלים על ישראל. — ראש ממשלת ישראל (@IsraeliPM_heb) May 6, 2024

The war cabinet’s decision came after Hamas announced that it had agreed to a ceasefire — under terms that Israel said were not on the table. That, in turn, came after Israel began warning residents of Rafah to begin to evacuate.

The White House seized on the news of Hamas’s “agreement” — though national security spokesman John Kirby could not tell reporters what was in the agreement, nor could he say whether the “ceasefire” was a “trick” by Hamas.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced: “The IDF is currently conducting targeted strikes against Hamas terror targets in eastern Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. Details to follow.”

Social media sources reported a combined air and ground attack on eastern Rafah, which appeared to have taken locals by surprise, even as Hamas broadcast images and video of celebrations in Rafah at the so-called “ceasefire,” which Israel had not actually acknowledged.

The apparent contradictions in the Israeli stance recalled the words of the assassinated Prime Minister Yitzchak Rabin: “We must fight terrorism as if there’s no peace process, and work to achieve peace as if there’s no terror.”

