Gantz Says Rocket Barrage from Rafah Proves Need for IDF Presence There

The firing of Hamas fired rockets at the Tel Aviv area on Sunday from the Gaza city of Rafah was proof Israel needs to continue its military operation there, National Unity chairman Benny Gantz said during a tour of Gaza border communities.

“The rockets shot from Rafah today prove that the IDF must operate in every place Hamas still operates from, and as such, the IDF will continue to operate wherever necessary,” Gantz, a member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s war cabinet, declared at the Urim IDF base, the Times of Israel reports.

There were no reports of injuries, though several rockets fell in open areas and one building was damaged.

The Times report went on to note that Gantz warned Israel would fight on to secure the release of Hamas terrorist hostages, saying: “The world must know: Those who still hold our hostages captive, shoot at our cities and continue to propagate terror are responsible for the situation,” he adds. “Terrorist Hamas are war criminals, and we intend on making them pay for their crimes – whether sooner or later.”

Multiple interceptions by the Iron Dome air defense system were seen over central Israel following a rocket barrage launched from the Gaza Strip, with sirens sounding in Herzliya, Kfar Shmaryahu, Ramat Hasharon, Tel Aviv, Petah Tikva, and several smaller communities.

The rocket barrage fired by the Hamas terror group at central Israel was apparently launched from the Rafah area in the southern Gaza Strip, images posted to social media showed, as Breitbart News reported.