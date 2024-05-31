Spain: Stop Using ‘Genocide’ for Gaza; It Gives Palestinians Asylum Claim

The Spanish government has asked officials to stop using the term “genocide” to describe the situation in Gaza, because it gives two million Palestinians living there an instant asylum claim, entitling them to refuge in Spain.

The Spanish website OK Diario reported (via Google Translate):

Foreign Affairs has asked the ministers, internally, to stop using that term “genocide”: it opens the door for Palestinians residing in Gaza, and there are around two million in the entire Strip, to appear at an embassy or Spanish consulate to request asylum. And a ruling from the Supreme Court obliges Foreign Affairs, in those cases, to put the applicant for protection on a plane to Spain. … If Spain officially considers that the systematic elimination or extermination of a human group for reasons of race, religion or nationality is taking place in Gaza, then, by definition, any person who lives in Gaza or has managed to leave there can appear in the Spanish embassy or consulate in Israel, Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon or any other country and request asylum urgently. And it must be attended to.

Spain joined Ireland and Norway last week in declaring that it recognizes a Palestinian state — despite the fact that such a state lacks borders and a capital, and that it subsidizes terrorism.

Israel has placed diplomatic restrictions on the Spanish consulate in Jerusalem and has said that it will close the Spanish consulate if the restrictions are violated.

