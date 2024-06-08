WATCH: Pro-Hamas Protesters Circle White House, Attack Federal Officer

Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters — some openly supporting Hamas and other terror groups — surrounded the White House on Saturday, vandalizing a statue and assaulting a U.S. Park Police officer who tried to protect it.

The protest happened on the day Israel successfully rescued four hostages from Hamas’s clutches in a raid in Gaza.

Happening now: Thousands of pro-Palestine demonstrators are unfurling a long red banner around the White House. They’re calling it the “people’s red line,” condemning Biden for not withholding military aid for Israel amid its deepening offensive in Rafah. pic.twitter.com/ABnoRIACF5 — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) June 8, 2024

Secret Service and U.S. Park Police retreat after being surrounded by Pro-Palestinian protestors who have now taken over Lafayette Square in front of the White House.pic.twitter.com/pk0mtOVcSQ — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) June 8, 2024

The Statue on the White House’s North Lawn of Jean-Baptiste Rochambeau, a French General who was Instrumental in the Continental Army’s Success during the American Revolution has been Defaced and covered in Graffiti by Pro-Hamas Demonstrators, with a Lone U.S. Parks Service… pic.twitter.com/34cIZd0vKu — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 8, 2024

The Washington Examiner reported:

Protesters clad in keffiyeh began gathering outside the presidential residence in Washington, D.C., Saturday morning. Their signs called on President Joe Biden to “free Palestine” and “end the siege on Gaza now.” Others stood in a line draped in a two-mile-long red banner around the White House to symbolize the “red line” Israel crossed when they began the operation in Rafah, a southern city in Gaza where many Palestinians have fled to. … At one point, U.S. Park Police were on the scene with mace to fend off protesters. They were allegedly attempting to arrest one of the protesters when the crowd began yelling at them to stop, screaming, “Let her go.” It was not immediately clear what they were attempting to arrest her in connection with. In the exchange, police sprayed mace, and it appeared they eventually let the protester go without completing the arrest.

The Examiner reported that there had been no arrests at the time of publication.

Four years ago, radical left-wing protesters surrounded the White House as part of the George Floyd riots and the “Black Lives Matter” movement. They assaulted law enforcement officers, attacked journalists, set a church on fire, and vandalized monuments.

