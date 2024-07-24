Protests, Maggots Target Netanyahu During Visit to D.C.

Several thousand pro-Palestinian protesters gathered in Washington, DC, on Wednesday ahead of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address to a special joint session of Congress — the fourth of his career, a record.

Activists held signs calling on the Biden administration to cut arms sales to Israel or, more bluntly, to “free Palestine.”

One sign was aimed at Vice President Kamala Harris, who is the new presumptive presidential nominee of the Democratic Party: “Kamala, earn my vote: Free Palestine.”

Elsewhere, anti-Israel activists released maggots and mealworms at the Watergate Hotel, which is where Netanyahu is staying.

Many elected Democrats in Congress have said for weeks that they intend to boycott the speech, or even to disrupt it.

Some Democrats side with the Palestinians against the Israelis. Others follow the lead of the Israeli left, which wants to displace Netanyahu from office.

Many cannot explain their opposition to the Israeli prime minister, and some simply resent the fact that he has criticized the policies of Democratic presidents for being soft on Iran (Barack Obama) or being soft on terror (Joe Biden).

Netanyahu has not criticized the presidents in personal or political terms..

