Netanyahu Visits IDF Troops on Lebanon Border

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited IDF troops on the border with Lebanon on Sunday, thanking them for their efforts in the fight against Hezbollah and reviewing the Israeli military’s progress in southern Lebanon.

In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office said:

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, today (Sunday, 6 October 2024), visited an IDF base on the northern border where he held a security assessment with Head of Northern Command Maj.-Gen. Ori Gordin and 36th Division Commander Brig.-Gen. Moran Omer. The Prime Minister was briefed on the deployment of forces in Lebanon, the operational achievements to date and future objectives. Prime Minister Netanyahu heard from Maj.-Gen. Gordin about the destruction of Hezbollah’s capabilities that has been achieved during the ground effort and the use of intense fire. During the briefing, the Prime Minister spoke with 36th Division brigade commanders about the intense combat on multiple fronts which they have been taking part in for almost a year. Prime Minister Netanyahu then spoke with fighters from the division. Prime Minister Netanyahu [translated from Hebrew]: “I am here with IDF soldiers on the northern border. Several meters from here, over the border, their fellow soldiers are dismantling the terrorist infrastructure that Hezbollah had prepared in order to attack our communities. “I told them: You are heroes worthy of commendation. You – together with your fellow soldiers, IDF fighters and the security forces in Gaza, Judea and Samaria, throughout the region – are doing amazing things; you are lions. “A year ago, we took a terrible blow. In the 12 months since then, we have changed the reality across the board. The entire world is astonished by the blows you are landing on our enemies. I salute you and tell you: You are the generation of victory. “Together we will fight and together we will win – with G-d’s help.”

Major General Gordin visited southern Lebanon personally on Saturday, and looked back on the Israeli villages below that Hezbollah had been firing upon for nearly a year, forcing the evacuation of more than 60,000 local residents.

