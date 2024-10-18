IDF Soldiers Kill Palestinian Terrorists in Jordanian Uniforms

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers killed two Palestinian terrorists who infiltrated into the country on Friday across the eastern border, wearing Jordanian military uniforms. Two Israeli soldiers were wounded in the exchange.

The Jerusalem Post reported:

An IDF soldier and reservist were lightly and moderately wounded following an exchange of fire with terrorists who crossed into Israel from Jordan near Neot Kikar in the Dead Sea area, the military said on Friday. … The military said IDF troops killed two terrorists who infiltrated Israeli territory near the Jordanian border while ground and aerial searches were underway for an additional terrorist who had probably fled the scene.

The Times of Israel added (original emphasis):

An observation soldier saw the terrorists cutting the fence with a wirecutter and declared a “Parash Turki,” a codeword meaning infiltration through the fence. … The terrorists opened fire with Glock pistols as the IDF force charged at them. They hit one soldier in the leg and one in the buttocks. One terrorist was killed about 30 yards from the jeep, the other managed to make it to the jeep and died on its hood.

Social media accounts of the incident indicated that the terrorists had been wearing Jordanian military uniforms.

