Iran Debuts Blood-Splattered ‘No Hostage Will Be Released’ Mural in Tehran

Iranian authorities recently unveiled a horrific mural in Tehran’s Palestine Square on Tuesday that featured blood-splattered photos of the Israeli civilians abducted by Iran-backed Hamas terrorists, surrounding a message written in Hebrew that said “No Hostage Will Be Released.”

The barbaric mural was Iran’s response to the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who masterminded the October 7 atrocities. Sinwar was killed by Israeli forces last week while attempting to flee into Egypt.

“The new mural is being unveiled while, following the martyrdom of Yahya Sinwar, the Zionist regime had claimed that the time for the release of Israeli prisoners held by Hamas was approaching,” reported the Fars news service, which is linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), a designated terrorist organization.

The Jerusalem Post contended that despite Iran’s savage boast that all of the hostages will be killed, at least one of the kidnapped civilians depicted in the mural has already been rescued: Noa Argamani, who was rescued along with three other hostages in June by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

On a more dismaying note, the Jerusalem Post quoted fears from both hostage families and counter-terrorism experts that Sinwar might have instructed his henchmen to execute all of the remaining hostages after his death.

Some still hold out hope that his elimination might make Hamas more willing to negotiate the release of its remaining prisoners. If the mural was intended as a “threat” to Israel, that threat would imply the hostages have not all been murdered yet.

Former Israeli hostage negotiator Gershon Baskin suggested Israel could bypass what remains of Hamas leadership to offer individual terrorists a deal: “Anyone who’s holding a hostage that releases them will be given free passage for themselves and their family out of Gaza to another country, as well as a lot of money.”

Iran established “Palestine Square” in Tehran specifically to put outrageous pro-Palestinian propaganda in a place where global media can see it. Shortly after Hamas raped, murdered, and kidnapped over 1,200 Israeli civilians on October 7, 2023, Iran hung a banner in Palestine Square that showed missiles racing towards buildings shaped like the Star of David. The banner bore the message, “The Beginning of the End of Zionism.”

Palestine Square is also where the Iranian regime organizes acts of public mourning for slain terrorists. There have been quite a few of those lately.

After Israel killed Hassan Nasrallah, longtime leader of the Iran-backed Hezbollah terrorists of Lebanon, Iran held a public funeral for him in the square, filling it with angry mourners waving yellow Hezbollah flags and chanting “Death to Israel.”

Meanwhile, outside of the staged rally in Palestine Square, Iranian dissidents celebrated the death of Nasrallah by passing out candy and literally dancing in the streets.