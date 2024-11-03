Netanyahu at the Lebanese Border: Deal or No Deal, We Are Moving Hezbollah Beyond the Litani

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited soldiers on the Lebanese border on Sunday and declared that with or without a deal, Israel would move Hezbollah north of the Litani River so that Israel’s residents could return home.

Netanyahu spoke as reports emerged that his government had begun to seek a ceasefire deal, having achieved its objectives of destroying Hezbollah’s command structure and border positions. He made clear his terms: Hezbollah would have to move north of the Litani River, as required by United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, which neither the United Nations nor the Lebanese Armed Forces ever enforced.

Netanyahu addressed reserve soldiers and officers, and said (translation provided by the Government Press Office):

I am here on the northern border. From here one can see and hear the changed reality – aircraft overhead and our heroic fighters on the ground, beyond the border line, eliminating the entire underground terrorist network that Hezbollah had prepared to raid the Galilee and carry out an even bigger massacre than occurred in Gaza. This has not happened. We are striking all areas in Lebanon. I would like to make it clear: With or without an agreement, the key to restoring the calm and security in the north, the key to returning our residents in the north safely to their homes, is – first of all – to push Hezbollah beyond the Litani. Second is to strike at any attempt to rearm itself. Third is to respond vigorously to any action against us. Simply put, enforcement, enforcement, enforcement – and cutting off Hezbollah’s pipeline from Iran through Syria. To all of this we are committed. Our heroic reservists have an immense part in the achievements we have made. They are putting their lives on hold, leaving their wives and children, and sometimes losing jobs. They are losing friends. But I sat with them just now and I was greatly impressed. One must see their readiness and their fighting spirit. I met with brigade, battalion and company commanders. One of the brigade commanders told me: ‘We have the privilege to defend our country. We are making history.’ This spirit of sacrifice and heroism deserves our support. They support us so much and sacrifice so much on behalf of the country; the country should pay them back. Therefore, I have brought here, to this tour, the Director General of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), to prepare a national Government plan to support the reservists and especially their families. I want to say that their sacrifice and heroism, and that of the regular army, are the foundation to ensuring our future and our country.

Hezbollah opened fire on Israel in October 2023, in solidarity with the Hamas terrorists who attacked Israel on October 7. (Both are backed by Iran.) Israel was forced to evacuate more than 60,000 residents, Jewish and Arab, from their homes.

In mid-September, Israel adopted the safe return of the northern residents as an official war goal, in addition to its goals in the south: destroying Hamas’s military and governing capacity; returning the hostages; and neutralizing Gaza as a threat.

Israel then succeeded in eliminating most of Hezbollah’s senior leaders, and began destroying Hezbollah border posts in a ground invasion. Former President Donald Trump is said to favor a ceasefire before he takes office in January — assuming that he wins the election.

Vice President Kamala Harris backed a ceasefire weeks ago, which would have meant Israel would not have achieved any of its goals, and may have had to make major concessions to Hezbollah.

