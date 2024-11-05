Netanyahu Offers Millions of Dollars to Palestinians Who Free Hostages

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is offering millions of dollars, plus safe passage out of Gaza, for any Palestinians who free Israeli hostages that they are holding captive.

The Times of Israel reported Tuesday:

An Israeli official confirms a Channel 12 report that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is prepared to offer captors of hostages in Gaza “several million dollars” for the release of each hostage. The prime minister is also prepared to guarantee “safe passage” out of Gaza for captors and their families who release hostages, says the official.

The offer came after the U.S. State Department reported that Hamas had once again rejected terms for a potential hostage deal.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken “noted that Hamas has once again refused to release even a limited number of hostages to secure a ceasefire and relief for the people of Gaza,” said State Department spokesman Matthew Miller, commenting on Blinken’s phone conversation Monday with the Egyptian foreign minister.

Hamas, which has been nearly completely destroyed, clings to the hostages in an effort to force Israel to accept defeat in the war by withdrawing from Gaza, and allowing it to keep its weapons and return to power.

There have been private efforts to offer rewards to Palestinians who release hostages, but Tuesday’s announcement marked the first time the Israeli government has ever officially done so.

Last month, after Israeli soldiers killed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, Netanyahu said that those Palestinians who freed hostages would be allowed to live, while those who did not would be killed. The offer of money sweetens the deal.

There are 101 hostages remaining of an initial 253. Of the 101 still in Gaza, some 36 are thought to have died already.

